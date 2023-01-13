4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Down to $19.85

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.85, but opened at $19.44. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 45 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $669.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.06. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 5,331.88%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 32,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $776,889.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,967,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,403,110.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $56,564.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

