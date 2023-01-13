5,988 Shares in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.22. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $720.53 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 88.11%. Research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERF. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

