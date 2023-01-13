8,800 Shares in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 205,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Construction Partners by 5.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 15.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Construction Partners by 33.7% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 596,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 150,345 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,218,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,738.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,218,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,738.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $896,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,529. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $29.03 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $393.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROAD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

