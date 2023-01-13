9,500 Shares in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.32). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. The business had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $100,519.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,099.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on RVNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

