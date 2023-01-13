AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Down to $20.57

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.57, but opened at $20.11. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 390 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $756.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.58 million. On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,385,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,103,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,385,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,103,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 750,670 shares of company stock worth $16,126,854. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 413,014 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 81,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

