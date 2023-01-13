AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,998 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 263,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Insider Transactions at Independence Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.