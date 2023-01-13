AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,521 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in NIO by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after acquiring an additional 269,607 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 176,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. China Renaissance dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

NIO Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NIO stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

