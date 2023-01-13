AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 26,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $540,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,483,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $540,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,483,975.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,326 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,469 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

MPWR stock opened at $399.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

