AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.5% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 13.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 40.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 857.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $136.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.19. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $171.87.

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

