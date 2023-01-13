AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,380 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $66,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.