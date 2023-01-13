AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $575.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TrueBlue news, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $106,513.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $106,513.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $32,607.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Further Reading

