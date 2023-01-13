Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 108,667 shares.The stock last traded at $25.70 and had previously closed at $25.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $573.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics
In other news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $39,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,964.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 8,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $151,467.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,106.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $39,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,964.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,608. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.