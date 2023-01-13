AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $141.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

