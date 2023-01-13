Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 324,611 shares.The stock last traded at $15.87 and had previously closed at $14.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGTI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55.

Insider Transactions at Agiliti

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $271.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $79,086.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,902.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,828,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after buying an additional 108,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,619,000 after acquiring an additional 107,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 92,306 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,272,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 415,672 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,815,000.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.