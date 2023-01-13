Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 14,584 Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,129,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The China Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The China Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,956,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The China Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of The China Fund stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. The China Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $19.28.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6748 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

