Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 249,572 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 334,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,572 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $15,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $7,488,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $15,827,000. Finally, Broadcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $11,000,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,764.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovis Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enovis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $137.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $383.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.75 million. Enovis had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

See Also

