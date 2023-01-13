Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 62,059 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 467,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 62,059 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $13,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter worth $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $30.71 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
