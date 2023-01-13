Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 98,610 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,610 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $13,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $230,000.

ARQT stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.39 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,195 shares of company stock worth $88,487 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

