Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 19,815.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,949 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $13,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $147,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $37,802.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $147,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,100 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $253,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,563 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,207 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $59.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.58. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

