Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 6,167.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,140 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $13,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Evolent Health by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 42,018 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE EVH opened at $30.80 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,950 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

