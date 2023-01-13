Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 10,217 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 224.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 46,258 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 135.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 53.0% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,047,000 after acquiring an additional 575,666 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

