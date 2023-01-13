Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 21,946 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 28.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 4,970 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,420 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx Announces Dividend

Shares of FDX stock opened at $191.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.03 and its 200 day moving average is $190.03. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $260.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.52.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

