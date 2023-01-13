Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 320,460 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 276.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,460 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $115,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,336,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $354,471,000 after purchasing an additional 836,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $273,075,000 after purchasing an additional 689,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.20.

TSLA opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.32. The stock has a market cap of $390.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

