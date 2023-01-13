Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,536 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,716,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 9,938.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,038 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,204,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $233,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,671.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $233,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 323,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,671.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -74.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

