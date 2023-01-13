Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,962 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 170,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,695,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $53.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $66.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

