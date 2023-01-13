Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,726 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.67.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $235.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.71. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.91 by ($0.83). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.21 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.