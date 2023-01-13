Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.42.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

