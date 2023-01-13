Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 294.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156,828 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

O opened at $66.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

