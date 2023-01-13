Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $12.25 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $164.90 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $127.94 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,269,033 shares of company stock worth $3,042,164,927. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

