Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $12.46 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,452 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Royal Gold by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,846,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 11.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,978,000 after purchasing an additional 399,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 242,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 30.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 697,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,470,000 after purchasing an additional 162,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

Royal Gold Price Performance

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $126.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

