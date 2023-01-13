Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $13.01 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,536.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,441.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,299.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,571.96.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total value of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.