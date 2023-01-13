Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

NYSE ELF opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $58.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $170,681.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,998,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $170,681.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,998,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,199 shares of company stock worth $10,342,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

