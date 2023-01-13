Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $13.54 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $13,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,944,000 after acquiring an additional 205,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 251,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,972,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,308,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 62,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $174.49 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $266.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.89 and a 200-day moving average of $167.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

