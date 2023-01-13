Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $14.11 Million Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 331,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,353 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $14,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Progress Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Progress Software by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Progress Software Trading Up 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PRGS opened at $53.53 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $540,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $540,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $247,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $1,638,654. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Further Reading

