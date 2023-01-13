Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $14.43 Million Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,982 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,409,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,292 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1,463.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 870,635 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 27.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,042,000 after acquiring an additional 811,535 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 425.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 571,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 462,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Schrödinger by 548.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 301,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 255,362 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schrödinger news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,222,676.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schrödinger Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.90. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 89.67%. Analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Schrödinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

