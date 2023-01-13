Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $14.60 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,968,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,164,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 357,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.40.

HII stock opened at $228.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.20 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.27.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

