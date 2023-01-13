Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $14.85 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 790.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,338 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $14,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

NYSE:CCEP opened at $56.09 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.