Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $14 Million Position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,457,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,894 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Holley were worth $14,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.37. Holley Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $295.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Holley had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Holley Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Holley from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Holley to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Holley to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

