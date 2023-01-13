Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $47.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.21.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

