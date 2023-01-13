Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

