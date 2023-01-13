Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $225.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $230.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.55.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

