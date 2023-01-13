Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 10,722 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Stepan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter worth $181,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 55.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 16.3% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stepan by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $222,089.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,074.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $222,089.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,074.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE SCL opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.81. Stepan has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $123.56.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $719.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

