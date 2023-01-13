Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 1,268 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $281.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $336.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.88 and its 200-day moving average is $242.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.