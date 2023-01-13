Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 177,255 Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,255 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diversey were worth $12,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diversey by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,564,000 after purchasing an additional 841,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Diversey by 10.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,779,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,544,000 after purchasing an additional 928,526 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in Diversey by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,224,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 628,173 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Diversey by 19,023.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,020,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,574 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Diversey by 3.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,771,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 104,267 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DSEY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Diversey in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Diversey stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.03 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

