Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 26,387 Shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,387 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Taiwan Fund worth $12,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Taiwan Fund Price Performance

The Taiwan Fund stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $37.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

