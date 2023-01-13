Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 282,025 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 839,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,025 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4,929.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,610 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAPA opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

