Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 29,458 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 419,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National Vision by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 4.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Vision by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,366,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in National Vision by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

National Vision Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $40.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $45.86.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $499.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.