Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 35,418 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,418 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Markel Corp grew its stake in Stericycle by 6.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Stericycle by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL opened at $51.94 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 742.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

