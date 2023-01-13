Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 4,141 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,475,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,812,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,349,000 after buying an additional 266,911 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 136.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,783,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,585,000 after buying an additional 1,607,450 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 6.9% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 838,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 53,980 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTOS opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 707.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.43. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $357.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.04 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.29%. Analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

