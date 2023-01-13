Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 505,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 204,769 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 82,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $219.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.08. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $260.20.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

